Tokyo Disney Announces Event Schedule For the Remainder of 2022

Tokyo Disney Resort announced the annual event schedule for Tokyo Disneyland Park and Tokyo DisneySea Park for the remainder of 2022. The two Parks will continue to offer guests distinctive, Disney-style experiences throughout the year with a variety of new entertainment, special events and programs.

Disney Easter: April 1st – June 30th, 2022 Disney Easter will be held for the first time in three years at Tokyo Disneyland park. Presented on the parade route will be Usatama on the Run! featuring the Disney Friends and the bunny-eared egg characters, usatama, having some wacky springtime fun. Usatama is coined from the Japanese words usagi (rabbit) and tama (egg).

Tokyo DisneySea 20th ‘Shining with You’: April 1st – September 3rd, 2022 For a limited period, Hangar Stage at Tokyo DisneySea will present the new live entertainment program Tokyo DisneySea 20th ‘Shining with You’ to celebrate the Park’s anniversary. With a backdrop of visuals from unforgettable entertainment and attractions that have made the Park sparkle, performers will take guests on a journey through 20 years of this unique Park.



Jamboree Mickey! Let’s Dance!: Premiering April 1st, 2022 Inviting younger guests to learn new moves with Mickey Mouse and his friends, this dance program will take place at Theatre Orleans in Tokyo Disneyland and at Dockside Stage in Tokyo DisneySea. Participating children will have fun as they dance around with the Disney pals.



Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters “Astro Hero Time!”: April 1st – August 31st, 2022 The Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters attraction at Tokyo Disneyland will present the special version, “Astro Hero Time!,” for a limited period. During this period, the attraction’s “astro blasters” will have increased attack power so guests can aim for even higher scores.



Splash Mountain “Get Wet MAX”: July 1st – August 31st, 2022 A special version of Splash Mountain will be offered for a limited period where guests will get soaked even more, making the attraction even more enjoyable during the hot summer months.



Disney Halloween: September 15th – October 31st, 2022 The special Disney Halloween event will be offered at both Parks. Guests will be able to enjoy this event that only Tokyo Disney Resort can offer.



Disney Christmas: November 8th – December 25th, 2022 Both Parks will celebrate Christmas this year with the special event Disney Christmas. Tokyo Disneyland will present fantastic, fun-filled festivities full of Christmas fun. At Tokyo DisneySea, guests will be able to enjoy a glittering world of Christmas.

