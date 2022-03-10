Disney-Pixar Gives Inside Look at “Turning Red” Before it Hits Disney+

Disney-Pixar’s Turning Red will be debuting on Disney+ tomorrow, but the animation studio gave an inside look at the film before it premieres.

The new video features insight from several members of the film’s creative team, including: Director Domee Shi Supervising animators Aaron Hartline and Patty Kihm Visual effects supervisor Danielle Feinberg Production designer Rona Liu Producer Lindsey Collins

The group talks about a variety of topics, ranging from which character they most relate with to what they’re most proud of from the film.

Check out the inside look below:

About Turning Red:

introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red releases on Friday, March 11th, 2022 on Disney+.