Disney Releases Official Trailer for DisneyNature’s “Polar Bear” Coming Exclusively to Disney+

Disney+ has released a trailer for DisneyNature’s Polar Bear. This Earth Day, join a mother polar bear and her cubs on an incredible adventure exclusively on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Narrated by two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener, Disneynature’s Polar Bear tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today.

tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today. Helmed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, the directing team behind Disneynature’s Penguins , and produced by Fothergill, Wilson, Jason Roberts, Keith Scholey and Roy Conli, Polar Bear launches exclusively on Disney+ on April 22, 2022.

, and produced by Fothergill, Wilson, Jason Roberts, Keith Scholey and Roy Conli, launches exclusively on Disney+ on April 22, 2022. Disneynature also revealed that in honor of the film’s majestic and extraordinarily resilient stars, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund will continue their longstanding commitment to caring for wildlife and their habitats by supporting Polar Bears International (PBI) in their efforts to help protect polar bear mothers, cubs and their Arctic home.

Among a host of activities, PBI is deploying a new aerial radar detection tool to allow aircraft to identify polar bear dens to help protect these sites for polar bear moms and cubs during this crucial period, giving each new cub the best possible start in life.

The non-profit organization is also working with Arctic communities to reduce potential human-bear conflicts to keep bears and people safe, as well as efforts to inspire action on climate change globally.

This #EarthDay, join a mother polar bear and her cubs on an incredible adventure. Disneynature's Polar Bear, an Earth Day Premiere, streaming April 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/oG0plKKHmc — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 10, 2022

What They’re Saying:

Roy Conli, A Producer of Polar Bear : “Polar Bears International is an exceptional organization doing exceptional work for both the polar bears and the environment in which they live,” “They bring essential awareness to the general populace of what’s going on in the Arctic and the realities polar bears face today, and inspire us all to take action to positively change the future for this species. I’m so proud that we’re working with their incredible team.”

Krista Wright, Executive Director of Polar Bears International: “Disneynature’s engaging and beautiful films are known for their ability to tug at the heart and inspire people to care,” “We’re thrilled to be working with such a creative team as they tell the story of a polar bear mom as she navigates a changing Arctic. We’re also extremely grateful to Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund for their generous support of our work to protect moms and cubs as well as our other polar bear conservation efforts.”

