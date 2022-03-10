New Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots Let “Encanto” Fans Pose with Luisa at Walt Disney World Parks

She’s the strong one, she’s not nervous and now you can get your photo with her. New Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots featuring Luisa from Encanto are now available in all four Walt Disney World parks.

Check out the photos you can get in the tweet from Disney PhotoPass below:

“Luisa, the donkeys got out again!” No PRESSURE or anything — but these limited-time Luisa Magic Shots are available at all four @waltdisneyworld theme parks now through the end of the month! 💪🏋️‍♀️🪨 pic.twitter.com/G968NxmQPh — DisneyPhotoPass (@DisneyPhotoPass) March 10, 2022

About Encanto:

tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. You can stream Encanto now on Disney+