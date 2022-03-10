Disney Cruise Line Has Given Us A Sneak Peek of an All New Musical Adventure Aboard the Disney Wish

This summer, Disney Cruise Line will welcome the very first guests aboard our newest ship, the Disney Wish. After their first day spent exploring the ship, guests will head to the beautiful Walt Disney Theatre to see an original musical spectacular called Disney Seas the Adventure.

What’s Happening:

The show will begin with Captain Minnie Mouse handing over the helm to her dear friend Goofy, leaving him a little unsure about the responsibility. With the help of some familiar friends, he’ll embark on a musical voyage into favorite Disney and Pixar stories on a journey to discover his own inner captain.

With an impressive roster of beloved characters, a full line-up of renowned Disney songs and a first-of-its-kind finale, this show is sure to be a sensational way to kick off a Disney Wish vacation!

Today, Disney has shared a sneak peek at two stand-out moments from “Disney Seas the Adventure”: Early in his adventure, Goofy will learn the power of hard work to make a dream come true when he meets Tiana during a lively performance of “Almost There” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog . The show’s grand finale will feature a cavalcade of characters joining Captain Minnie and Goofy on stage. But rather than bidding the audience farewell, these favorite Disney friends will lead guests out of the theater and into the Grand Hall for an unforgettable sendoff experience unlike anything we’ve done before.

That’s just a small taste of the magic in store during this one-of-a-kind theatrical adventure! Other musical numbers include a high-energy production of “Go with the Flow” from the Finding Nemo – The Musical show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom