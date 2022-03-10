Teaser for Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Hardy Boys” Introduces New Mysteries

A second season of The Hardy Boys is coming soon to Hulu with new mysteries for Frank and Joe to solve. Today, the streamer shared a new teaser for the show.

What’s Happening:

Youth mystery series The Hardy Boys is coming back to Hulu for its second season following the adventures of brothers Frank and Joe.

Ahead of it's April premiere, Hulu has released a new trailer introducing more mystery for the Hardys and their friends. Take a look:

The second season picks up six months after the events of Season 1, building on the mystery and drama of the inaugural season and welcoming new friends and suspects.

The Hardy Boys returns to Hulu April 6th with all 10 season two episodes.

Season Two Synopsis:

“When a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) drop their new normal routine to get back to detective work. But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister. The Hardy boys and their friends must quickly learn who they can and can’t trust as they race against time to unravel the truth, and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past.”

Cast:

Rohan Campbell ( Virgin Rive r) as ‘Frank Hardy’

r) as ‘Frank Hardy’ Alexander Elliot ( Locke and Key ) as ‘Joe Hardy’

) as ‘Joe Hardy’ Keana Lyn ( The Yard ) as ‘Callie Shaw’

) as ‘Callie Shaw’ Adam Swain ( A Million Little Things ) as ‘Chet Morton’

) as ‘Chet Morton’ Cristian Perri ( A Simple Favor ) as ‘Phil Cohen’

) as ‘Phil Cohen’ Riley O’Donnell ( Big Top Academy ) as ‘Biff Hooper’

) as ‘Biff Hooper’ Joining the cast this season are Canadian actors: Krista Nazaire ( Before We Crash ) as ‘Belinda Conrad’ Sadie Munroe ( Workin’ Moms ) as ‘Lucy Wayne’



Creative Team:

Executive Producers: Athena Georgaklis, Joan Lambur, Doug Murphy, Pam Westman, Chris Pozzebon, Jason Stone, Madeleine Lambur

Co-Executive Producer: Ramona Barckert