Twice-Delayed D23 “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” Screenings Happening on Saturday, April 9th

This year marks a special milestone for a beloved Disney classic. D23 will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bedknobs and Broomsticks with special screenings and displays from the Walt Disney Archives.
What’s Happening:
- Cast a spell and celebrate 50 years of Bedknobs and Broomsticks with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club as they return to the Walt Disney Studio Lot in Burbank, CA for the first event in two years.
- In addition to the big-screen experience, guests will be able to see a new display from the Walt Disney Archives, “Bedknobs and Broomsticks: 50 Years of Magic!”
- This one-of-a-kind event will include a bottle of water, popcorn, and an exclusive D23 limited-edition pin—created just for this On The Lot Screening.
- There will also be an opportunity to shop at the Studio Store.
- This celebration was originally planned for January, and then March, but will now take place on Saturday, April 9th.
- Choose from one of two times to see the iconic Disney classic on the studio lot where it was filmed:
- Saturday, April 9th: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Beginning with an approximately two-hour screening in the Main Theater, followed by one hour to visit the Walt Disney Archives display and Studio Store.
- Saturday, April 9th: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Beginning with one hour to visit the Walt Disney Archives display and Studio Store, followed by an approximately two-hour screening in the Main Theater.
- Tickets are available for $40 per person (plus a $5 processing fee), exclusively for D23 Gold Members.
- Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT.
- For more details and to purchase tickets for the screenings, visit the official D23 website.
About Bedknobs and Broomsticks:
- Bedknobs and Broomsticks follows young Charlie, Carrie, and Paul, who move to a small village during World War II and discover their host, Miss Price, is an apprentice witch! Although her early attempts at magic create hilarious results, she successfully casts a traveling spell on an ordinary bedknob, and they fly to the fantastic, animated Isle of Naboombu to find a powerful spell that will save England!