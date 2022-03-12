Twice-Delayed D23 “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” Screenings Happening on Saturday, April 9th

This year marks a special milestone for a beloved Disney classic. D23 will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bedknobs and Broomsticks with special screenings and displays from the Walt Disney Archives.

What’s Happening:

Cast a spell and celebrate 50 years of Bedknobs and Broomsticks with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club as they return to the Walt Disney Studio Lot in Burbank, CA for the first event in two years.

In addition to the big-screen experience, guests will be able to see a new display from the Walt Disney Archives, "Bedknobs and Broomsticks: 50 Years of Magic!"

This one-of-a-kind event will include a bottle of water, popcorn, and an exclusive D23 limited-edition pin—created just for this On The Lot Screening.

There will also be an opportunity to shop at the Studio Store.

This celebration was originally planned for January, and then March, but will now take place on Saturday, April 9th.

Choose from one of two times to see the iconic Disney classic on the studio lot where it was filmed: Saturday, April 9th: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Beginning with an approximately two-hour screening in the Main Theater, followed by one hour to visit the Walt Disney Archives display and Studio Store. Saturday, April 9th: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Beginning with one hour to visit the Walt Disney Archives display and Studio Store, followed by an approximately two-hour screening in the Main Theater.

Tickets are available for $40 per person (plus a $5 processing fee), exclusively for D23 Gold Members.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, at 10 a.m. PT.

For more details and to purchase tickets for the screenings, visit the official D23 website

About Bedknobs and Broomsticks: