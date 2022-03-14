Disney’s Star Renews Premier League Deal with 25% Cut

Disney’s Star has renewed their deal with Premier League soccer at a 25% discount from their previous deal, according to insidesport.com.

The new deal between Star and Premier League is good through 2025-2026 season.

Insidesport.com reports that “values have once again fallen for the Premier League,” this time by 25%.

That brings this new deal for coverage of the popular soccer league to £10.4billion.

This is the third consecutive deal between the Disney streamer and the Premier League.

This is also the third consecutive time the Premier League rights have decreased in value in India.

Since the first deal between Premier League and Disney’s Star in India, the value of the media rights have reportedly dropped by 65%.

Star Sports first deal with Premier League came at a 20% cut from the league’s previous deal.