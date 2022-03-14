Disney’s Star Renews Premier League Deal with 25% Cut

Disney’s Star has renewed their deal with Premier League soccer at a 25% discount from their previous deal, according to insidesport.com.
- The new deal between Star and Premier League is good through 2025-2026 season.
- Insidesport.com reports that “values have once again fallen for the Premier League,” this time by 25%.
- That brings this new deal for coverage of the popular soccer league to £10.4billion.
- This is the third consecutive deal between the Disney streamer and the Premier League.
- This is also the third consecutive time the Premier League rights have decreased in value in India.
- Since the first deal between Premier League and Disney’s Star in India, the value of the media rights have reportedly dropped by 65%.
- Star Sports first deal with Premier League came at a 20% cut from the league’s previous deal.