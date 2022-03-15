Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions Health & Safety Update

Some important updates have been made to the health and safety policies for guests embarking on an Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions trip.
What’s Happening:
- Proof of full vaccination continues to be required for all Guests traveling on an Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions trip.
- Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result will no longer be accepted as an alternative.
- Additionally, face coverings are now optional for guests when traveling to CDC Level 1-3 countries with Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions.
- Physical distancing at indoor or outdoor venues will not be required unless stated by the venue or local regulations.
- Health and safety protocols, including face coverings and physical distancing, may still be required for CDC Level 4 countries.
- In consideration of guidance from the CDC, both Adventures by Disney and National Geographic accept the following vaccine types: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Novavax, Sinopharm BBIBP-CorV (VeroCell), Sinovac-CoronaVac, and Covavaxin (Bharat Biotech).
- Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions strongly recommend that Guests who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot do so in preparation for their travel.
- Destinations and their local laws may have different requirements and definitions of what constitutes full vaccination. This may include a booster dose, as well as additional wait time after the full series of vaccine doses. Guests who have not received a booster dose may be prevented from traveling to certain destinations.