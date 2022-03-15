Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions Health & Safety Update

Some important updates have been made to the health and safety policies for guests embarking on an Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions trip.

What’s Happening:

Proof of full vaccination continues to be required for all Guests traveling on an Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions trip.

Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result will no longer be accepted as an alternative.

Additionally, face coverings are now optional for guests when traveling to CDC Level 1-3 countries with Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions.

Physical distancing at indoor or outdoor venues will not be required unless stated by the venue or local regulations.

Health and safety protocols, including face coverings and physical distancing, may still be required for CDC Level 4 countries.

In consideration of guidance from the CDC, both Adventures by Disney and National Geographic accept the following vaccine types: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Novavax, Sinopharm BBIBP-CorV (VeroCell), Sinovac-CoronaVac, and Covavaxin (Bharat Biotech).

Adventures by Disney and National Geographic Expeditions strongly recommend that Guests who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot do so in preparation for their travel.

Destinations and their local laws may have different requirements and definitions of what constitutes full vaccination. This may include a booster dose, as well as additional wait time after the full series of vaccine doses. Guests who have not received a booster dose may be prevented from traveling to certain destinations.