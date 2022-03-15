Best Bites at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort New Food and Drinks for Spring 2022

As spring gets into full swing, there are a ton of updates happening in Disney Parks from coast to coast that any foodie is sure to enjoy. In the latest edition of Best Bites, you’ll find all the exciting openings, updates, and new treats at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. These treats are a must for your next visit!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Kicking things off at Walt Disney World Resort with some delicious menu updates at Backlot Express at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Starting March 29, this menu is getting a revamp with delicious dishes including a Cuban Sandwich, Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Burger, Teriyaki Tofu Bowl, and Chicken Southwest Salad. These dishes don’t just look great, they’re packed with delicious flavors and ingredients.

The Wookie Cookie is back and not one to miss on your next adventure to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Star Wars and sweets – what could be better than that?

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, over in Africa, the Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery will be serving up a Marinated Pork Flatbread Sandwich featuring marinated pork atop of a cucumber-tomato salad, harissa aïoli, and greens with house-made chips, as well as the Spiced Potato Hand Pies, fried pastries with seasonal vegetables and potatoes

Calling all Wilderness Explorers! You don’t have to look very far for a culinary adventure because there are some Wilderness Explorer Cupcakes waiting to be discovered across Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. At Pizzafari you’ll find the Flamingo Badge Cupcake, a coconut cupcake with exotic fruit filling, coconut frosting, white chocolate pearls and a white chocolate flamingo badge. Over at Flame Tree Barbecue the Dragonfly Badge Cupcake is a pink lemonade flavor with a strawberry compote filling and topped with lemon frosting and a dragonfly medallion – how tasty! Lastly, the Dinosaur Badge Cupcake can be found at Restaurantosaurus and is a chocolate cake with a cookie cheesecake filling and finished with chocolate frosting and a white chocolate dinosaur badge.

If you’re a fan of coffee, there are even some new caffeinated beverages on the horizon. If you find yourself at Dino-Bite Snacks, be sure to try the Cold Brew Iced Coffee. And for a sweeter take on this beverage, try the Cold Brew Coffee Ice Cream Float.

Walt Disney World Resorts

At Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, the Barcelona Lounge recently began featuring live music on Wednesdays and Thursdays. You can even Build-Your-Own Gin and Tonic as you enjoy the vibes and sweet tunes from a Spanish guitarist.

At Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter, you can now get your hands and taste buds on some new beignets and beverages at Scat Cat’s Club – Lounge. This tasty treat includes a trio of Mickey-shaped Beignets served with red pepper jelly, pimento cheese, and green goddess dressing dusted with powdered sugar. The Oyster Beignet Po’Boy is a Mickey-shaped beignet with fried oysters, lettuce, tomato, Cajun rémoulade, and house-made pickles served with potato chips. Now onto the drinks. The Bebop Bloody Mary combines vodka and spicy Bloody Mary mix topped with shrimp, andouille sausage, and celery.You can also sip on the Syncopation Shift featuring vodka, rum, mango rum, melon liqueur, and pineapple juice with a glow cube or the Bonfamilles Bourbon Peach Tea with bourbon, peach schnapps, and fresh-brewed sweet tea. And to top off these yummy additions, live entertainment has returned to this lively location on select nights!

Disney’s Old Key West Resort has also joined in on Best Bites with their new change to Shrimp Fritters at both Olivia’s Cafe and Gurgling Suitcase Libations & Spirits. Stop by these locations to try these delicious fritters for yourself!

Disney Springs

Disney Springs has a few new openings you’ll definitely want to have on your radar. Starting March 15, you can indulge in all the DOLE Whip your heart desires with the brand-new Swirls on the Water. This kiosk will feature delicious flavors as well as signature items like DOLE Whip Lime & Habanero Soft-serve Nachos featuring waffle cone chips topped with DOLE Whip lime and habanero soft-serve, mango boba pearls, Tajin spice, raspberry sauce, and whipped cream, or the 50th Celebration Cone with a DOLE Whip lemon and cookie dough soft serve swirl. You can also try the DOLE Whip Flight featuring all six of the featured swirl flavors and those over 21 can indulge in the Sangria Float featuring DOLE Whip and red wine sangria!

If you’re a food truck fan, Local Green Orlando has rolled into Disney Springs to bring a combination of plant-based, vegetarian, and pescatarian dishes that are nutritious and delicious, like the Monsta shrimp burger, Bubba Sparxx vegan pulled BBQ sandwich, and the Elote Street Corn.

Disneyland Resort

If you find yourself kick-starting your day at the park, the Red Rose Taverne has begun serving breakfast once again! Feast upon the Beast Breakfast Burger, an Angus patty, bacon-orange marmalade, egg, and arugula on a toasted bun with a side of potato bites. You can also enjoy the Vegetable Quinoa Breakfast Bowl filled with quinoa, roasted mushrooms and cauliflower, arugula, tomato, potato bites, and spicy lime aïoli.

That’s a wrap on the new offerings coming to both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort, happy eating!