National Geographic’s “Rarely Seen” Exhibition Coming to The Las Vegas Strip March 25th

A National Geographic exhibition of once-in-a-lifetime photography is debuting on the Las Vegas Strip later this month.
What’s Happening:
- The National Geographic Society’s Rarely Seen exhibition is inspired by the book National Geographic Rarely Seen: Photographs of the Extraordinary and will open at Bally’s on March 25.
- The exhibition will feature 50 striking images shot by some of the world’s finest photographers of places, events, natural phenomena and man-made heirlooms seldom seen by human eyes.
- This immersive, exhibition experience features 50 visual wonders. From the Moeraki Boulders in New Zealand to the Pope taking a selfie in Vatican City. National Geographic reveals a world very few have the chance to see for themselves.
- With an introduction by veteran National Geographic photographer Stephen Alvarez, whose work has taken him from the Peruvian Andes to the deepest caves of Papua New Guinea, this exhibition captures once-in-a-lifetime moments, natural wonders, and rarely seen objects from across the globe.
- Imagine Exhibitions is presenting the exhibition. Its president and CEO, Tom Zaller, said the exhibit will place guests in an immersive experience that will bring life to the photos.
- Upon opening, Rarely Seen will appear on the lower level at Bally’s and will operate daily between 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.
- Advance reservations are suggested. Tickets are now on sale, prices starting at $31.50 for adults and children ages 13 and older, $21.50 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for kids ages 3 and younger.