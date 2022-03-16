New Club Discovery Offerings at Kennedy Space Center

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has launched an all new roster of KSC Club Discovery programs. The goal is to help kids get a deeper understanding of space exploration. This virtual experience brings NASA science, engineering, math, and technology into homes across the country from America's multiuser spaceport.
What To Know:
- This is designed specifically for kids who are in third grade through sixth grade.
- Participants will take part in live, virtual lessons with STEM activities guided by Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex educators.
- This is a single day three hour long program that will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern.
- It will cost $30 plus tax per student.
- There is a 10% discount available for annual pass holders. You can find out more about that by calling the reservation team from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 855-433-4210.
- If you're interested in purchasing tickets, they can be purchased here.
List of Events:
- Thursday, March 17 – Mission Spacewalk: Kids will learn everything that is involved with a spacewalk. There will be hands on activities. Children will also learn about microgravity and frost on fuel tanks. They will even experiment with creating a spacesuit that is insulated for a robot hand.
- Friday, April 8 – Mission Moon Base: Children will work together to build a moon base and learn what it takes to live on the moon. They will make a projector to view constellation shapes and will learn about the formation of crystals. The kids will also see a snowstorm in a cup.
- Friday, April 22 – Earth Day: Recycling and reusing items is important with space exploration as well as on earth. Kids will learn to grow plants at home with hydroponics. They will learn about reusing pieces of rockets and even make a paper rocket themselves. They will also learn about measuring wind speeds by building an anemometer and will make a water filter.