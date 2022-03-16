New Club Discovery Offerings at Kennedy Space Center

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has launched an all new roster of KSC Club Discovery programs. The goal is to help kids get a deeper understanding of space exploration. This virtual experience brings NASA science, engineering, math, and technology into homes across the country from America's multiuser spaceport.

What To Know:

This is designed specifically for kids who are in third grade through sixth grade.

Participants will take part in live, virtual lessons with STEM activities guided by Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex educators.

This is a single day three hour long program that will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern.

It will cost $30 plus tax per student.

There is a 10% discount available for annual pass holders. You can find out more about that by calling the reservation team from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 855-433-4210.

If you're interested in purchasing tickets, they can be purchased here

List of Events: