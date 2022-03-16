The First Episode of the planDisney Podcast Debuts with Top Spring Break Tips for Disney Destinations Across the Country

The first episode of the new planDisney podcast series, presented by State Farm, features a special look at all things Spring Break at Disney destinations across the country!
What’s Happening:
- Spring Break season is here, and the planDisney Panelists are sharing their tips on spring time experiences at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and even the Disney beach resorts: Disney’s Vero Beach Resort and Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort.
- With festivals happening on both coasts, and fun outdoor activities like golf and water parks, families can expect tons of fun when visiting a Disney Destination this Spring.
- Listen in as a special guest from Walt Disney Imagineering shares the stories behind Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, including some fun details you can be on the lookout for during your next visit.
- You can listen to the planDisney Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast or join the panelists on location and watch it on the Disney Parks YouTube channel.
- In next month’s episode, planDisney Podcast host, Amiyrah, and panelists Kamini C. and Kristin C. will travel to the West Coast to talk all things Disneyland Resort!