Victoria & Albert’s Reopening Later This Year

by | Mar 16, 2022 4:18 PM Pacific Time

Since Walt Disney World had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have done a phased reopening — and it has taken some restaurants longer to open once again than others. Over at Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, there is a signature dining experience called Victoria and Albert's. Although there is no opening date announced yet, Disney Parks Blog did share that Victoria & Albert's will be reopening later this year.

Victoria and Albert's

Victoria and Albert's

What’s Happening:

  • While fans of Victoria & Albert's may have been worried following the venue’s extended closure, it looks as though the famed restaurant will be making a return.
  • At this time, no reopening date has been announced, but Disney has confirmed that a comeback is planned.
  • We’ll need to stay tuned for more details.
  • In the meantime, let’s take a look at the Victoria & Albert's experience and what makes it special.

What to Expect at Victoria and Albert's:

  • Children under 10 years old are not allowed.
  • It is not a quick meal, give yourself at least three hours for the full experience.
  • If you choose to pay more for the Chef’s Table experience, chefs will interact with guests throughout the meal and craft a personalized menu.
  • It has a very pricey menu and is the most expensive restaurant on Disney property.

Dress Code:

  • Victoria and Albert's has the most strict dress code at Walt Disney World.
  • Men must wear a dinner jacket with dress pants or slacks and nice shoes. Ties are optional.
  • Women must wear either a formal or cocktail dress, dressy pants suit, or a skirt with a blouse.
  • No one is permitted to wear jeans, shorts, capri pants, sandals, flip flops, or tennis shoes.

Awards Won:

  • AAA Five Diamond Award
  • Forbes Travel Guide Five Star
  • Mobil Travel Guide Four Star
  • Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence
  • James Beard Foundation – Nominee for Best Chef in the South – Scott Hunnel
  • Santé Restaurant Awards – Grand Award Winner Culinary Professional of the Year – Scott Hunnel
  • Florida Trend Golden Spoon Hall of Fame – American Regional
  • ACF-Certified Executive Chef – Scott Hunnel

Reservations:

  • Advance reservations are required.
  • Reservations can be made by calling (407) WDW-DVNA (939-3862) between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. EST.
  • If your plans change and you are not able to make your reservation make sure you cancel. You have 72 hours in advance to cancel your reservation by either phone or email. A $75 per person cancellation fee will apply to no shows or if you do not cancel in time.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
