New Limited-Edition Water Park-Themed Art Available on Disney Gift Cards

The official Twitter account for the Disney Gift Card has revealed new art for a limited edition gift card featuring Mickey and Donald at the Walt Disney World water parks.

What’s Happening:

New art has been revealed that can be found on Disney Gift Cards that features Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck (in their new styles) soaking up the sun at the Walt Disney World water parks.

Though the tweet didn’t specify where you can pick up the new cards, it’s safe to assume that you can find it at Typhoon Lagoon

That means that the card will also likely be one of the smaller designs with the elastic band perfect for wearing around your wrist while at the park.

The limited edition art features Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck lounging in front of the icons of the Walt Disney World water parks – Mt. Mayday at Typhoon Lagoon and Summit Plummet (atop Mt. Gushmore) at Blizzard Beach

While the art showcases both parks, it should be noted that only the Typhoon Lagoon water park at Walt Disney World is open at this time.

In general, the Disney Gift Card can be purchased at select locations at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Disneyland Resort