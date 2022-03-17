ESPN to Present “Memphis Grizzlies All-Access” Special Content Initiative on March 23

ESPN is presenting a special content initiative starting on March 23rd, giving a full day of programming dedicated to the Memphis Grizzlies, including the Memphis Vs. Brooklyn Nets Game on ESPN at 7:30PM ET

What’s Happening:

ESPN

Highlights include: NBA Countdown pre-game show on site with Michael Eaves, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose and Adrian Wojnarowski NBA Today on site with Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski “Day In The Life” content with a Grizzlies player Film session access Multiple mic’d up players for game Player walk and talk Weight room access Several talk-backs across ESPN platforms with Grizzlies players, coaches and personnel.

A pair of Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcasters will call the Grizzlies vs. Nets game on March 23 as Mike Breen and former Grizzlies head coach Hubie Brown will provide commentary with Malika Andrews reporting. Additionally, Andrews will host her show NBA Today live at 3 p.m. ET from FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., with analysts Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Zach Lowe and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

NBA Countdown, ESPN’s NBA pregame show, will also emanate from Memphis with host Michael Eaves, analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski at 7 p.m. leading into the Grizzlies vs. Nets game telecast.

ESPN NBA reporter Nick Friedell will also be on site from Memphis to cover the game and provide news updates. ESPN.com will post content on the Grizzlies the morning of March 23 as well.

All ESPN NBA content is available to stream on the ESPN App. ESPN has previously aired All-Access initiatives for the Toronto Raptors in 2018 and Philadelphia 76ers in 2017.

What They’re Saying:

David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production: “The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most exciting, young teams in the NBA and this All-Access initiative will serve as a showcase of this incredibly talented organization. Through our unparalleled storytelling, we’re committed to bringing fans closer to a franchise that is shifting the sports culture in Memphis with its competitive fire, ascendant superstars and must-see gameplay.”