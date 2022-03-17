‘Have You Seen This Man?’ an Original Series Coming to Hulu

by | Mar 17, 2022 1:29 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

ABC News Studio presents a brand new Hulu original limited time series called ‘Have You Seen This Man?’ It goes on an international search for one of the most wanted fugitives in the United States.

Have You Seen This Man

What's Happening:

  • ABC News Studios and Hulu are set to premiere a new original series all about fugitive John Ruffo.
  • This is a three-part series that focuses on the disappearance of the fraudster, inspired by season two of the popular ABC audio podcast ‘Have You Seen This Man?’
  • The View Co-host Sunny Hostin is the host of this brand new series Have You Seen This Man? which will premiere only on Hulu Thursday, March 24th.

About This Series:

  • This show will be featuring one of the longest most intense hunts in US history.
  •  In 1997 the FBI arrested John Ruffo who ran a small computer sales company in New York City. He committed 353 million dollars in bank fraud.
  • After he was convicted of the crime, Ruffo disappeared without a trace and US Marshals were searching for him for 24 years.
  • He became one of the United States' most wanted fugitives and this series will take those watching on a journey as cold case investigators uncover details about his past.
  • After a judge sentenced Ruffo to 17 1/2 years in federal prison he somehow avoided it and drove to John F Kennedy Airport. US Marshals search for clues and tips that lead them across the globe from California to Italy.
  • They asked the public for other information and tips for these fugitives to discover where he may be.

Episode List:

  • Episode 1: Anatomy of a Con Artist: You find out about Ruffo's computer company and how he attempted to get away with 353 million dollars in bank fraud. You see that he is arrested and pleaded guilty which sentenced him to 17 1/2 years in federal prison.
  • Episode 2: The Hidden Life of Thieves: Ruffo falsely traded the name of American tobacco giant Philip Morris. He was able to get access to millions of dollars and transformed himself into a Wall Street high roller. When he was close to getting caught he somehow convinced a judge and prosecutors to let him self-report for his prison term. Instead, he disappeared. A tip came when one of his relatives spotted him at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.
  • Episode 3: The Spy Who Scammed Me: Ruffo left behind some diaries which have pointed towards the Cold War. The question is whether or not this is another con. Could he be hiding overseas or is he perhaps closer to home?
 
 
