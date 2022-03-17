Park Lore Highlights Layouts of Your Favorite Attractions From Past to Present

by | Mar 17, 2022 5:32 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

Park Lore has shared a series of former attractions in what has taken their place. Some of these will be nostalgic and take you back to memories while others you may not have been able to see what it looked like in its previous state.

The Adventure Thru Inner Space (1967-1985) Star Tours (1987-Today):

  • This opened in 1967 as the centerpiece of Walt's new Tomorrowland, The Lost legend: Adventure Thru Inner Space. The ride vehicles were called Atommobiles which was the first-ever Omnimover. Guess would ride through the molecular structure of a snowflake. It was narrated by Paul Frees who is also the ghost host on the Haunted Mansion.
  • In 1987 it was replaced by Star Tours. This was the first E-ticket “ride the movies” attraction.

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride (1971–1988) Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1999 –Today):

  • Mr. Toad's Wild Ride opened along with the Magic Kingdom in 1971 at Walt Disney World. Although it was similar to the Disneyland version it was updated. The Walt Disney World version had two different tracks.
  • In 1999 The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh took this spot. It is a much more upbeat and family-friendly ride through the stories of the lovable Winnie-the-Pooh. You are still able to see Mr. Toad in a picture on the wall as he is handing the deed to Owl.
  • The Disneyland version of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride remains.

The Great Movie Ride (1989-2017) Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway (2020-Today):

  • The Great Movie Ride was a part of the opening of Disney-MGM Studios in 1989. Located inside the replica Chinese Theater guests would board a train and ride through scenes from classic movies. It was part theater with a live actor taking over the train.
  • In March 2020 it was replaced by Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. This is the first Mickey Mouse ride through attraction at any Disney park. Guests still board a train but this time the engineer is Goofy and you end up in the world of Mickey short features.

Also included on the Park Lore page are attractions like Maelstrom which was replaced with Frozen Ever After and the Living Seas which was replaced by The Seas with Nemo & Friends — among many many others.. To see the full article click here. It is very interesting to see the layouts of some of your favorite attractions both past and present.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed