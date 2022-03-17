Park Lore Highlights Layouts of Your Favorite Attractions From Past to Present

Park Lore has shared a series of former attractions in what has taken their place. Some of these will be nostalgic and take you back to memories while others you may not have been able to see what it looked like in its previous state.

The Adventure Thru Inner Space (1967-1985) Star Tours (1987-Today):

This opened in 1967 as the centerpiece of Walt's new Tomorrowland, The Lost legend: Adventure Thru Inner Space. The ride vehicles were called Atommobiles which was the first-ever Omnimover. Guess would ride through the molecular structure of a snowflake. It was narrated by Paul Frees who is also the ghost host on the Haunted Mansion.

In 1987 it was replaced by Star Tours. This was the first E-ticket “ride the movies” attraction.

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride (1971–1988) Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1999 –Today):

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride opened along with the Magic Kingdom in 1971 at Walt Disney World. Although it was similar to the Disneyland version it was updated. The Walt Disney World version had two different tracks.

In 1999 The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh took this spot. It is a much more upbeat and family-friendly ride through the stories of the lovable Winnie-the-Pooh. You are still able to see Mr. Toad in a picture on the wall as he is handing the deed to Owl.

The Disneyland version of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride remains.

The Great Movie Ride (1989-2017) Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway (2020-Today):

The Great Movie Ride was a part of the opening of Disney-MGM Studios in 1989. Located inside the replica Chinese Theater guests would board a train and ride through scenes from classic movies. It was part theater with a live actor taking over the train.

In March 2020 it was replaced by Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. This is the first Mickey Mouse ride through attraction at any Disney park. Guests still board a train but this time the engineer is Goofy and you end up in the world of Mickey short features.

Also included on the Park Lore page are attractions like Maelstrom which was replaced with Frozen Ever After and the Living Seas which was replaced by The Seas with Nemo & Friends — among many many others.. To see the full article click here. It is very interesting to see the layouts of some of your favorite attractions both past and present.