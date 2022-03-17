Merlin Entertainments Partners with Sony to Bring “Jumanji” Experiences to Their Parks and Resorts

Merlin Entertainments is a theme park chain, actually one of the biggest in the world. In the United States, they are mainly known for operating the country’s three LEGOLAND parks in California, New York and Florida, in addition to a variety of museums such as Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE Aquariums. But worldwide, they actually own quite a bit more. In the United Kingdom, they operate four theme parks I grew up going to: LEGOLAND Windsor, Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures.

Now that the backstory of Merlin is out of the way, on to the news. According to Deadline, Merlin has partnered with Sony to bring the popular Jumanji franchise into their vast profile of theme parks and resorts.

What’s Happening:

The first experience to be launched will be the first Jumanji ride, called Jumanji: The Adventure.

ride, called Jumanji: The Adventure. It’s scheduled to open this April at Merlin’s Gardaland Resort in Italy, with a second activation already in development at a different theme park next year.

That second development is rumored to be a whole new land coming to Chessington World of Adventures, that may include a brand new roller coaster, in addition to a couple of smaller rides.

Merlin is teaming up with Oceaneering and Framestore for the development of the Jumanji ride at Gardaland.

ride at Gardaland. The attraction will transport guests to the fantastic world of the movies starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, where there’s a journey full of pitfalls, surprises and dangers through a wild jungle.

The theme park ride will be complemented by the simultaneous launch of fully themed Jumanji hotel bedrooms.

hotel bedrooms. Merlin and Sony have previously collaborated on two ‘in-attraction’ themed experiences including the Ghostbusters 5D ride at Heide Park in Germany and the Ghostbusters experience at Madame Tussauds New York.

What They’re Saying:

Chief Development Officer for Merlin Entertainments, Mark Fisher, said: “We are excited to be taking our relationship with Sony Pictures Entertainment to the next level with this strategic partnership. Sony is one of the top movie companies on the planet and Jumanji is a multi-billion-dollar brand which has appealed to guests of all ages, for over two decades. Our Merlin team is already hard at work developing brilliant creative concepts, which will bring to life the blockbuster-famous Jumanji film across our Theme Parks and Waterparks. We can’t wait to deliver thrilling rides and experiences for guests and film fans alike! The game is certainly on!”

Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment said: "Merlin is the ideal company to bring the world of Jumanji to life. Their commitment to strong storytelling, quality of craftsmanship and fantastic guest experiences ensure that fans of Jumanji will be fully immersed into the worlds of our films and have an unforgettable experience. I am very pleased to expand our relationship with the great team at Merlin."