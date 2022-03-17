Top Five Most Popular Tourist Destinations According to TikTok

by | Mar 17, 2022 5:07 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

TikTok has become a very popular place for people to share videos. Many will watch travel videos on TikTok and Forbes has recently shared the top bucket list experiences for 2022 based on the most-watched travel attractions in destinations on the social media platform, with Walt Disney World making the top five.

Walt Disney World

What’s Happening:

  • According to this study, searches for travel on TikTok videos have gone up over 350% over the past year. Younger Millennials and Gen Z travelers are ready to pack their bags once again since the pandemic put a hold on many travel plans.
  • These destinations are from all over the world from the US to the UAE.
  • What all these destinations have in common is they look very appealing on social media. They are all beautiful places that will make their friends jealous.

The Top Five:

  • Grand Canyon, Arizona: The Grand Canyon has breathtaking views and you don't need a passport if you live in the United States. This is the fifth most popular destination of the year with over 273.2 million views on TikTok. The Grand Canyon has over five million visitors each year who are able to take in this beauty in person.
  • Taj Mahal, India: This is a historic destination and has become a must-see tourist spot in India. Taj Mahal in Arga Has famous monuments and has over eight million visitors annually. This has over 377.4 million TikTok views and it's still climbing which is why it takes the fourth spot.
  • Eiffel Tower, Paris, France: This is a very iconic and famous landmark in the world. The Eiffel Tower in Paris has taken third place with 719.6 million TikTok views. This beautiful Landmark was built in 1887 and has over seven million visitors yearly.
  • Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE: With taking second place Burj Khalifa with the Dubai skyline offers quite the view. The Burj Khalifa remains the world's tallest building at 828 meters and has been since 2010. TikTok has seen 1.9 billion views which is very impressive.
  • Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida: You're probably not too surprised to find out that Walt Disney World takes the number one spot. There are so many things happening all around you that are TikTok Worthy. The Most Magical Place on Earth has over 8.6 billion views on TikTok. This is also the perfect place to escape those cold winter months well the rest of the country is getting snow.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
