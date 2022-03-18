Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando Announces 2022-2023 Broadway Season Lineup Including “Hamilton”

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts today announces its ninth Broadway season lineup with new Title Sponsor AdventHealth. The AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 series is presented by Dr. Phillips Center in partnership with Florida Theatrical Association and Broadway Across America.
- The season will bring the best of Broadway to the Walt Disney Theater with eight new and two previously announced shows, including:
- Hamilton
- SIX
- Tina – The Tina Turner Musical
- Pretty Woman: The Musical
- Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird
- Chicago
- My Fair Lady
- Beetlejuice
- Current subscribers will also have first access to Wicked and Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show as season options.
- Broadway in Orlando subscribers must renew by Friday, April 15. New subscriptions will go on sale later this Spring, anyone interested can join the waitlist at BroadwayInOrlando.com to be among the first in line for new subscriptions.
What they’re saying:
- Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center: “We are so thankful to have AdventHealth with us for the next three years with this new title sponsorship of our Broadway in Orlando series. AdventHealth is a long-standing supporter, and this further strengthens their great relationship with us, as our medical partner and advocate for our community education initiatives through the AdventHealth School of the Arts. We are also so appreciative of FAIRWINDS Credit Union for being part of our journey, helping us welcome more than 1 million guests and 500+ performances across eight seasons. We look forward to their continued our partnership in other ways.”
- Susie Krajsa, President of Broadway Across America: “We are thrilled to be bringing more Broadway shows than ever to Orlando this upcoming season. We appreciate the support and loyalty from our subscribers and look forward to welcoming new audiences to the Dr. Phillips Center.”
- Larry Watchorn, Executive Director of Florida Theatrical Association: “We’re excited to continue bringing Tony Award®-winning shows to Central Florida through the Broadway in Orlando series, and this season will surely have something to offer for fans of all ages.”