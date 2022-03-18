Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando Announces 2022-2023 Broadway Season Lineup Including “Hamilton”

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts today announces its ninth Broadway season lineup with new Title Sponsor AdventHealth. The AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 series is presented by Dr. Phillips Center in partnership with Florida Theatrical Association and Broadway Across America.

The season will bring the best of Broadway to the Walt Disney Theater with eight new and two previously announced shows, including: Hamilton SIX Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Pretty Woman: The Musical Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird Chicago My Fair Lady Beetlejuice

Current subscribers will also have first access to Wicked and Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show as season options.

Broadway in Orlando subscribers must renew by Friday, April 15. New subscriptions will go on sale later this Spring, anyone interested can join the waitlist at BroadwayInOrlando.com to be among the first in line for new subscriptions.

What they’re saying: