Walt Disney Records Releases “Lofi Minnie: Focus” Digital Album

Available today, Walt Disney Records releases a new album of classic Disney songs in a lofi chill beats style, “Lofi Minnie: Focus.” The digital album features Disney hits reimagined in the style of lofi, a genre that has come to prominence over the last decade thanks to influential artists around the world and a diverse community of fans.

An emerging genre of music with roots in hip-hop, house and jazz, lofi is typically marked by instrumentals and a tempo of 70-90 beats per minute to match the human heart rate.

Listeners often stream lofi for hours at a time given how easily it can promote focus.

“Lofi Minnie: Focus,” celebrates iconic hits such as “Hakuna Matata” from The Lion King , “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 , and “A Whole New World” from Aladdin , and more, reimagined as never before with a chill new vibe – Disney beats is perfect for studying, creating, or unwinding.

Disney songs are reimagined by some of the biggest names in lofi from across the world including Purrple Cat, Jazzinuf and eevee, who between them have amassed 12m+ listeners per month on Spotify.

Lofi has grown into a global, cross-platform community and is one of Spotify’s largest growing genres, popular with audiences aged 10-35 across the world.

YouTube has also grown increasingly popular with lofi fans as a place to enjoy looping animations of studying or picturesque landscapes while listening to music.

Track listing:

“Hakuna Matata” ( The Lion King ) – Purrple Cat

) – Purrple Cat “How Far I’ll Go” ( Moana ) – Philanthrope

) – Philanthrope “Go the Distance” ( Hercules ) – mommy

) – mommy “Into the Unknown” ( Frozen 2 ) – Hippo Dreams

) – Hippo Dreams “A Whole New World” ( Aladdin ) – eevee

) – eevee “Un Poco Loco ( Coco )” – Krynoze

)” – Krynoze “Almost There ( The Princess and the Frog )” – Otesla

)” – Otesla “I Just Can’t Wait to be King ( The Lion King )” – Epona

)” – Epona “You’ve Got a Friend in Me ( Toy Story )” – Jazzinuf

)” – Jazzinuf “Under the Sea (The Little Mermaid)” – Kupla

