Walt Disney World Changes Policy After Offensive Performance from Texas High School at Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World has been receiving some negative attention today after a video circulated showcasing an offensive performance from a Texas high school dance team. Disney has responded and informed that they will be changing a policy as a result, according to ClickOrlando.
- The video of the performance was shared by Twitter user tara houska, and has since been viewed more than half a million times.
- The performance came from the Port Neches-Groves High School “Indian Band,” which chanted “Scalp ‘em, Indians, scalp ‘em” as they made their way down Main Street, U.S.A.
- Disney spokesperson Jacquee Wahler issued the following statement regarding the video:
- “We regret this performance took place as it did not reflect the audition tape that was submitted. We have immediately put measures in place to ensure performances reflect the auditions.”
- According to Disney Imagination Campus’ website, participants performing in this program at the Disney parks are “supported by a professional crew of Disney technicians and a dedicated coordinator” and “featured on some of the very same stages where world-class Disney entertainers perform.”
- The site does not however provide any information regarding what the current audition process entails and Disney has not shared specifics regarding what changes will be made.