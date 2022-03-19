Listen to Four Spotify Playlists Inspired by the Girls of “Turning Red”

In honor of the release of Pixar’s Turning Red, Disney Canada has put together four musical playlists on Spotify inspired by the four main girls of the film.

What’s Happening:

Each of the four playlists feature music that the character would theoretically listen to, inspired by their individual personalities.

All four playlists of course include “Nobody Like U” from the film, performed by 4*TOWN and written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

Meilin is the “wild one” and her playlist features songs such as “It’s Gonna Be Me” by *NSYNC, “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” by Kylie Minogue and “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer.

Priya is the “cool-under-pressure one” and her playlist features songs such as “Complicated” by Avril Lavigne, “I’m Like a Bird” by Nelly Furtado and “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence.

Abby is the “passionate one” and her playlist features songs such as “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls and “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.

Miriam is the “dependable one” and her playlist features songs such as “Take On Me” by a-ha, “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton and “All Star” by Smash Mouth.

About Turning Red:

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+