White Rhino Siblings All Together at Kilimanjaro Safari

by | Mar 19, 2022 8:04 AM Pacific Time

Walt Disney World is so much more than just rides and attractions. They have a whole Disney Conservation Fund which makes a difference with animals both at Disney and in the wild.

White Rhinos

What’s Happening:

  • There was a huge milestone for the team of Animal Care Experts. A cast member even shared that it was personally one of their favorite moments.
  • A four-month-old white rhino named Logan was debuted to the Savannah this week.
  • This was the first time that the rhino siblings Ranger, Mylo, and Logan were all together and guests could see them as a family.
  • You can see the adorable video below shared by Disney Parks Blog.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQN-9ZBDuFA

About This White Rhino Family:

  • Ranger was the first white rhino birth at Walt Disney World in five years and was born in October of 2020.
  • Then in 2021, Milo joined the herd.
  • The family continued to grow when Logan was born in November of 2021 and aptly named after her mom Lola and dad Dugan.
  • These rhino births were a huge achievement for the team and the rhino population.
  • They have been able to learn from these rhinos and it can be shared with organizations that help rhinos worldwide.
  • It is truly beautiful to see these animals all roaming together.

Disney Conservation Process:

  • Nutrition is a huge part of making sure these animals are taken care of. The teams monitor the diets of all the animals to ensure that they are getting all the important nutrients they need.
  • Once rhinos are paired, their diets are adjusted as needed for pregnancy, lactation, and growth.
  • Veterinary care is the top priority for these animals. All the animals work with health teams that monitor them throughout their lives.
  • If one of the white rhinos is pregnant, it takes approximately 16 to 18 months. The mom and baby are monitored through regular checkups and ultrasounds.
  • When Logan was born, she was 160 pounds at birth.
  • Once a baby rhino is born the mom and baby will spend months backstage bonding. This is a crucial time and will ensure the calf is nursing and growing.
  •  It also allows keepers to focus on each animal's important training behavior so these animals are set up for success once they are allowed in the savanna.
  •  Once the calf is ready, workers will slowly introduce them to other rhinos and animals in the savanna.
