Shanghai Disney Resort to Temporarily Close Again Due to Pandemic

Shanghai Disney Resort will temporarily close beginning tomorrow, Monday, March 21, 2022, due to the current pandemic situation in China. The official Shanghai Disney Resort website shared the following message: Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland

Guests with tickets to visit Shanghai Disneyland on and/or from March 21, 2022 may choose to visit the park on any other day within the next six months from the validity date of the ticket after our reopening.

Tickets can be redeemed at the park entrance turnstiles with the original Government Identity Card or Travel Document that was used to purchase them on the day of your next visit, and reservation will not be required

Guests with two-day tickets should proceed to the Guest Services windows located outside the turnstiles of Shanghai Disneyland’s Main Entrance with your original Government Identity Card or Travel Document on the day of your next visit.

Guests who cannot visit the park in the next six months can obtain a refund.

Guests who have purchased their tickets through the Shanghai Disney Resort Official Website, App, WeChat Account, the Resort Reservation Center, the Resort Official Fliggy Flagship Store or Official Jingdong Flagship Store can request a refund through the resort's official app, and you will obtain the refund through the original purchase channel within 45 working days.

