Disneyland Paris Transformation to Continue with New Dining, Refreshed Shopping at Disney Village

The Disneyland Paris Resort has announced a transformation to the Disney Village over the next several years, which will include new dining options and refreshed shopping and entertainment offerings. Today, Disneyland Paris shared a first look at what to expect in the future for this 428,000-square-foot complex.

Located at the heart of Disneyland Paris, Disney Village is the retail, dining and entertainment complex between the theme parks and Disney hotels.

The district, which celebrates 30 years in 2022, has more than doubled in size since its opening, constantly adding new options to reinvent the guest experience.

By the end of the year, a phased transformation of the entire area will begin to give the district a brand-new visual identity and introduce exciting new offerings into the mix.

By combining the best Disney know-how with select complementary brand concepts, the reimagined Disney Village will celebrate timeless, family-friendly environments that are uniquely Disney.

By day, stylish boutiques and innovative restaurants will draw guests in, and by night, thousands of lights will transform the area into a bustling wonderland.

When the transformation is complete, Disney Village will feature a relaxing lakeside park and boardwalk, enhanced pedestrian walkways, brand-new facades, relaxing terraces and patios, and lush landscaping.

Its diverse eateries and collection of shops will expand dining and retail options for guests with innovative concepts from some of the world’s most exciting brands for a completely enhanced experience complementing the theme parks.

Rosalie, a new lakeside French brasserie will also be added and will open in 2023.

The first step in the transformation plan will be a contemporary French brasserie in place of the current Café Mickey restaurant.

Groupe Bertrand, with its portfolio of renowned Parisian brasseries, has been chosen to take over the location and bring in a fresh new concept that will both elevate the culinary experience and expand dining options for guests looking for French flavors in Disney Village.

Rosalie, the new two-floor restaurant will feature 500 seats in contemporary interiors.

Inspired by Parisian brasseries, it will celebrate renowned French “Art de Vivre” and classic cuisine in a modern yet elegant setting, with expanded terraces looking over Lake Disney.

Honoring both regional diversity and product seasonality, the restaurant will cater to all cravings.

In addition to table service, a counter will offer French bakery-inspired options for take away like viennoiseries, pastries, sandwiches and salads, as well as a selection of products satisfying every taste and level of service.

Seasonally, an outdoor terrace will welcome guests on the lake’s edge.

What they’re saying: