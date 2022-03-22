This Week’s “20/20” Reports on a Former Texas Veterinarian Serving Time in Prison for Murdering Her Military Hero Husband

ABC’s 20/20 features the first network interview with former Texas veterinarian and mother of two, serving time in prison for murdering her military hero husband. What’s Happening: Wendi Mae Davidson, former Texas veterinarian and mother of two, reported her husband, Air Force Staff Sergeant Michael Severance, missing in January 2005. Authorities searched for the father and airman who survived five tours of duty in the Middle East. But soon, a joint investigation by Texas Rangers, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and local authorities revealed that Davidson knew far more about Severance’s whereabouts than she disclosed.

, in collaboration with Plum Pictures, features the first network interview with Davidson from prison, where she is serving her 25-year sentence for her husband’s murder. Davidson speaks to ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman about what she claims really happened to her husband and discusses the evidence authorities say points to her, including Severance’s toxicology report that showed that large amounts of animal tranquilizers contributed to his death.

The program also contains recordings of police interrogating Davidson in the days following Severance’s disappearance and interviews with Frank Severance, Severance’s brother; Leslie Severance, Severance’s father; and other friends of Severance who discuss his troubled marriage and their feelings about Davidson.

20/20 has additional interviews with Ron Sanders, former Tom Green County Sheriff First Sergeant; Shawn Palmer, retired Texas Ranger; and Greg McCormick, former Special Agent with the Air Force OSI, all of whom worked on the investigation. Also included are interviews with Dr. Sridhar Natarajan, former chief medical examiner in Lubbock County who was involved in performing Severance's autopsy, and Diane Fanning, author of "A Poisoned Passion," about Severance's murder. 20/20 airs on Friday, March 25th (9:01-11:00 P.M. EDT), on ABC, Next Day on Hulu

