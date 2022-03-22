Following Backlash Rachel Zegler Has Been Invited to Be an Oscar Presenter

Rachel Zegler, the star of Steven Spielberg’s Oscar nominated West Side Story, recently revealed that she was not invited to attend the 94th Academy Awards. Following internet backlash over the decision, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited Zegler to be a presenter at the ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

This past Sunday, Zegler posted a series of images

Following initial internet backlash, Zegler thanked her fans for the support in the following tweet:

…and awards shows alike. let’s all just respect the process and i’ll get off my phone x R. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) March 20, 2022