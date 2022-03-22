Top Must Do Experiences According to Disney Parks Blog

Disney Parks Blog recently shared their must-do family experiences in honor of the release of Disney+ original film Cheaper by the Dozen. Think you can guess the top experiences according to Disney?

Top 13:

For those looking for a ”home-cooked meal” this is the perfect sit down as a family restaurant. There is so much comfort food available here like buttermilk cheddar biscuits, cornbread, and for breakfast mickey-shaped waffles. Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom: What day at Walt Disney World is complete without seeing a magical firework show in the sky? Not only are the fireworks incredible but projections on not only Cinderella Castle but Main Street USA will wow families everywhere.

While there are so many new additions all around the Walt Disney World Resort, make sure that you and your family appreciate the classics. Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Jungle Cruise are must-dos. You also cannot forget “it's a small world”, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and Mad Tea Party!. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT: The number one must-do for families according to Disney Parks Blog is Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. This attraction opened for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World. It is based on the popular Disney and Pixar film Ratatouille and you won't want to miss it.