Top Must Do Experiences According to Disney Parks Blog

by | Mar 22, 2022 8:26 AM Pacific Time

Disney Parks Blog recently shared their must-do family experiences in honor of the release of Disney+ original film Cheaper by the Dozen. Think you can guess the top experiences according to Disney?

Disney Enchantment

Disney Enchantment

Top 13:

  • Whispering Canyon Cafe at Disney's Wilderness Lodge: For those looking for a ”home-cooked meal” this is the perfect sit down as a family restaurant. There is so much comfort food available here like buttermilk cheddar biscuits, cornbread, and for breakfast mickey-shaped waffles.
  • Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom: What day at Walt Disney World is complete without seeing a magical firework show in the sky? Not only are the fireworks incredible but projections on not only Cinderella Castle but Main Street USA will wow families everywhere.
  • Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: There are so many things for families to enjoy at Typhoon Lagoon. From waterslides to North America's largest wave pool you can enjoy time in the sun and get to cool off in hot Central Florida.
  • World of Disney at Disney Springs: Did you know that Disney Springs has the largest Disney retail store in the world? You'll be able to find everything you're looking for at World of Disney including some of your favorite 50th Anniversary merchandise. You'll get the perfect souvenir for everyone in your family.
  • Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios: It doesn't matter your age, Toy Story is a classic movie that kids and grownups alike love. You can take a ride on Slinky Dog Dash or enjoy Alien Swirling Saucers. If you're looking for a great quick-service dining option, Woody's Lunch box is a great choice for the whole family.
  • Harmonious at EPCOT: For the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World, EPCOT debuted its new nighttime spectacular Harmonious. Disney uses music and stories from across the globe to share a nighttime fireworks show, unlike anything your family has seen before.
  • Pandora- The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom: Families can discover this incredible land that celebrates magic and nature. There are two adventures, one being Na’vi River Journey and the second being Avatar Flight of Passage. Make sure you also visit this land after dark for a completely different change of scenery.
  • Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios: This is the first Mickey Mouse inspired ride at any Disney park. Families can hop on board with Goofy are your engineer for this fun adventure.
  • Stay at a Disney Resort: There are so many different Walt Disney World Resorts to choose from and when you stay, you don't need to even leave the property. Your room and Resort are all Disney themed and families can stay in the magic their entire vacation.
  • Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom: Families can sit back and enjoy a guided tour of an African Savanna. You'll be in the home of 34 species living in 110 acres of land. Have those cameras out and ready because you never know what you'll see.
  • Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil at Disney Springs: This is a show like anything you've ever seen before. You'll see the wonder and beauty of Disney Animation combined with Cirque du Soleil. There is so much happening all around you won't even know where to look. Prepare to be amazed.
  • Classic Disney Attractions at Magic Kingdom: While there are so many new additions all around the Walt Disney World Resort, make sure that you and your family appreciate the classics. Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Jungle Cruise are must-dos. You also cannot forget “it's a small world”, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and Mad Tea Party!.
  • Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT: The number one must-do for families according to Disney Parks Blog is Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. This attraction opened for the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World. It is based on the popular Disney and Pixar film Ratatouille and you won't want to miss it.
