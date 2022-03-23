LP MOVIE WEEK - Count Down to "Hollywood's Biggest Night" with Movie Club streams, Disney film features, and more — check it out

ABC News Announces Special Coverage of President Biden’s Trip to Europe for NATO Summit

by | Mar 23, 2022 5:06 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

ABC News has announced special coverage of President Joe Biden's travels to the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, and his visit to Poland as the war in Ukraine continues.

What’s Happening:

  • World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage and anchor special editions of World News Tonight with David Muir from the Ukraine-Poland border on Wednesday, March 23rd, and Thursday, March 24th, and from Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, March 25th.
  • Chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior national correspondent Terry Moran and correspondent Karen Travers will travel with President Biden, providing live reports from Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, and Warsaw on Friday and Saturday, with coverage across ABC News.
  • ABC News continues its coverage of the war of Ukraine with live reports from chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz and correspondent Victor Oquendo in Warsaw, senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell in Kyiv, Ukraine, foreign correspondent James Longman in Lviv, Ukraine, and correspondent Maggie Rulliin Romania.
  • ABC News Live will have full coverage of all events and press conferences during President Biden’s trip overseas with live reports from Vega and Moran. ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Daviswill report from Poland on Monday, March 28th and Tuesday, March 29th with a comprehensive look at the plight of refugees.
  • ABC News Digital will provide full coverage of President Biden’s NATO summit on Thursday, March 24th in Brussels, beginning with a preview on Wednesday, March 23rd of what to expect from the latest alliance response to Russia’s now one-month-old invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday, ABC News Digital will have up-to-the minute details of President Biden’s meetings with NATO, G-7 and European Council leaders before he heads to Poland on Friday to thank the country for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.
  • ABC News Radio will provide live anchored coverage of President Biden’s trip as news warrants with reporting from Travers in Europe, who will also offer custom interviews to affiliates. ABC News’ flagship daily podcast “Start Here,” hosted by Brad Mielke, will provide coverage.
  • ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be providing reports from Brussels and Warsaw with Travers. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.
 
 
