Hulu Releases Trailer for Season 2 of “The Hardy Boys”

Hulu has released the official trailer for season 2 of their modern retelling of The Hardy Boys.

What’s Happening:

The second season picks up six months after the events of Season 1, building on the mystery and drama of the inaugural season and welcoming new friends and suspects.

All 10 episodes of The Hardy Boys Season 2 will be released on Wednesday, April 6th, only on Hulu.

Season Two Synopsis:

When a Bridgeport classmate mysteriously disappears, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) drop their new normal routine to get back to detective work. But when they discover the mystical relic they destroyed last year is still in play, it becomes clear their simple missing person case is actually part of something far more sinister. The Hardy boys and their friends must quickly learn who they can and can’t trust as they race against time to unravel the truth, and ultimately realize that no one is safe from their past.

Cast:

Rohan Campbell ( Virgin River ) as ‘Frank Hardy’

) as ‘Frank Hardy’ Alexander Elliot ( Locke and Key ) as ‘Joe Hardy’

) as ‘Joe Hardy’ Keana Lyn ( The Yard ) as ‘Callie Shaw’

) as ‘Callie Shaw’ Adam Swain ( A Million Little Things ) as ‘Chet Morton’

) as ‘Chet Morton’ Cristian Perri ( A Simple Favor ) as ‘Phil Cohen’

) as ‘Phil Cohen’ Riley O’Donnell ( Big Top Academy ) as ‘Biff Hooper’

) as ‘Biff Hooper’ Joining the cast this season are Canadian actors: Krista Nazaire ( Before We Crash ) as ‘Belinda Conrad’ Sadie Munroe ( Workin’ Moms ) as ‘Lucy Wayne’



Creative Team:

Executive Producers: Athena Georgaklis, Joan Lambur, Doug Murphy, Pam Westman, Chris Pozzebon, Jason Stone, Madeleine Lambur

Co-Executive Producer: Ramona Barckert