94th Oscars Presents Scene Breakdown of Pixar’s “Luca” Featuring Director Enrico Casarosa

Pixar Animation Studios’ Luca is nominated for a Best Animated Film Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards, and is the subject of a scene analysis video from The Oscars featuring director Enrico Casarosa.

What’s Happening:

As we approach the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27th, the official Oscars YouTube Channel has posted a video featuring Luca director Enrico Casarosa breaking down a scene from the Oscar nominated film.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Pixar Animation Studios' original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca (voice of Jacob Tremblay) shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto (voice of Jack Dylan Grazer), but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. In the video above, Casarosa shares insight into scenes in the second act of the film where the tension between friends Luca and Alberto is growing as Giulia serves as a sort of wedge between them. He also gets into fun details regarding camera work and a climactic moment where Alberto is revealed to be a sea monster.

Luca is nominated at this year’s Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature alongside Encanto and Raya and the Last Dragon from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Sony’s The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, and the independent feature, Flee .

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC

You can watch Luca, now available to all subscribers of Disney+