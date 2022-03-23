Multi-Year Media Rights Agreement with The Premier Lacrosse League and ESPN Announced

The Premier Lacrosse League which is powered by Ticketmaster and ESPN has reached a four-year media-rights agreement. What's Happening: ESPN has signed on to broadcast Premier Lacrosse League games.

This is going to span the network's broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms.

The League's fourth season is scheduled to start on June 4th, 2022.

This will be 47 games across 13 US cities including All-Star, Playoffs, and Championship weekends on September 17th, 2022.

PLL games will be exclusively on ABC

All 47 games will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Game times and other details will be announced at a later date. What They’re Saying: Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President: “We’re thrilled to announce our new agreement with ESPN. It’s a testament to our gameday experience, the business teams at the PLL, growing interest level and engagement of a global lacrosse audience, as well as ESPN’s foresight and meaningful investment into a game that’s indigenous to North America – one of the fastest-growing in the US today.”

"We're thrilled to announce our new agreement with ESPN. It's a testament to our gameday experience, the business teams at the PLL, growing interest level and engagement of a global lacrosse audience, as well as ESPN's foresight and meaningful investment into a game that's indigenous to North America – one of the fastest-growing in the US today." Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN and Sports Content: "This new agreement will maximize exposure for the league and sport as a whole, with a number of events on linear television and all games being available direct to consumer. Paul and Mike Rabil are incredible leaders and innovators in the sport and we are all looking forward to continued growth for the PLL. Year-over-year PLL viewership has shown consistent growth, setting record numbers for pro lacrosse across broadcast and streaming platforms," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the PLL. "We're excited to work together with ESPN to bring even more eyeballs to the sport of lacrosse."

Burke Magnus, President of ESPN Programming and Original Content: "This agreement further cements leadership for ESPN in what is clearly a growth sport. Between professional, college and high school, ESPN is the home for lacrosse. The massive reach we will bring across our leading streaming and linear platforms – ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ is the cornerstone of this innovative deal with PLL, creating many opportunities to super-serve all lacrosse fans."

