“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Alums Set to Appear as Drag Versions of the Sanderson Sisters in “Hocus Pocus 2”

Entertainment Weekly recently reported that the much-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 will feature three drag queens known for their appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race, playing drag versions of the Sanderson Sisters.

What’s Happening:

Season 13 alum Kahmora Hall will play the drag version of Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker), while season 14 queen Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté appears as Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy). Ginger Minj, who has made multiple appearances in the Drag Race franchise, will also appear in the film as a drag version of Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson, the leader of the witchy trio who return to Salem to wreak havoc on town residents 29 years after the events of the first film.

According to an Entertainment Weekly source close to the film, the queens filmed a scene for the Disney+

About Hocus Pocus 2:

The black flame candle shall be lit again in the fall of 2022 with the Halloween release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.

on Disney+. The plot follows three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to life in modern-day Salem.

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast:

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson

Doug Jones as Billie Butcherson

Sam Richardson ( Veep )

) Whitney Peak ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina )

) Lilia Buckingham ( Crown Lake )

) Belissa Escobedo ( The Baker and the Beauty )

) Tony Hale ( The Mysterious Benedict Society )

) Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso )

) Juju Brener ( Vanquish )

) Froy Gutierrez ( Cruel Summer )

) Taylor Henderson ( Earwig and the Witch )

) Nina Kitchen