Enter for a Chance to Win a Collection of Disney “Enchanto” Gifts

by | Mar 24, 2022 6:58 AM Pacific Time

Are you someone who seems to win every contest you enter? Or maybe you just enjoy free merchandise and wonder what you have to lose. Here's an opportunity to win some free Disney "Enchanto" gifts.

What's Happening:

  • Three lucky D23 Members will have a chance to win these prizes.
  • Prizes include:
  • Almar Cosmetics Encanto Collection
  • Rock'Em Bruno Socks
  • Encanto Mirabel Canvas Tote Bag by Jhonny Nuñez
  • Art of Encanto Book
  • Bruno Funko Pop!
  • BoxLunch Encanto Casa de Los Madrigal T-Shirt
  • You must be a D23 Member to enter this contest. You don’t have to be a paid D23 Member to enter though. A Gold D23 Membership is a paid service, but a General D23 Membership is free.

D23 Gold Membership Individual Plan:

  • If you're interested in purchasing a D23 Gold Membership, the individual plan is $99.99 per year.
  • This includes one person's gold member card and a gold member certificate.
  • Access to one D23 Gold Member to a virtual and in-person event plus the ability to bring guest(s) to select events.
  • Exclusive discounts on D23 Expo 2022 tickets.
  • Access to one D23 Gold Member special, D23 Gold offers which include early access, discounts and exclusive merchandise and opportunities.
  • One 2022 D23 Gold Member collector set.
  • One annual subscription (four issues) to Disney twenty-three publication.

D23 Gold Membership Duo Plan:

  • A Duo Plan is available as well.
  • This plan is $129.99 per year.
  • This includes two personalized gold member cards and gold member certificates.
  • D23 Gold Members have access to virtual and in-person events, as well as the ability to bring guest(s) to select events.This includes two personalized gold member cards and gold member certificates.
  • Exclusive discount on D23 Expo tickets.
  • Access for two D23 Gold Members to special D23 gold offers, including early access, discounts and exclusive merchandise opportunities.
  • One 2022 D23 Gold Member collector set, which will be sent to the primary member.
  • One annual subscription (four issues) to Disney twenty-three publication.This will be sent to the primary member.
  • If you want to find out more or sign up, click here.
 
 
