Halloween Horror Nights Returns to Universal Orlando for a Record-Breaking 43 Nights in 2022

Universal Orlando Resort presents Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida for a record-breaking 43 nights this year from September 2 through October 31. Starting today, guests can purchase select offers and plan an unforgettable fall getaway with friends to scream together as they brave terrifying haunted houses, menacing creatures and more at the world’s premier Halloween event.

What’s Happening:

Single-night event tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are available now

This package also includes the popular “Get 2 Days Free with a 3-Day Ticket” offer that gives guests five days of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks to explore thrills like Jurassic World VelociCoaster during the day before facing the chills of Halloween Horror Nights at night.

Halloween Horror Nights upgrades are also available for purchase now

Hotel guests get access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights gate for faster entry into the event, and can enjoy other benefits like Early Park Admission and more. Savings vary based on length of stay and this package is available for purchase through May 5 for use from September 2 to October 31.

Halloween Horror Nights 2022 will boast 10 new, movie-quality haunted houses inspired by everything from cinematic greats to unfathomable original abominations, five scare zones filled with hordes of gruesome creatures lunging from the shadows, and two outrageous live shows that will showcase compelling performances. And when they need a break from the scares, guests can satiate their appetite with sinfully delicious food and beverage inspired by the event’s haunts, shop the latest merchandise at highly themed retail locations that are attractions in and of themselves, and enjoy Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting rides.

Hailed by fans as “nonstop scary awesomeness,” “absolutely terrifying” and “downright chilling,” Halloween Horror Nights is the pinnacle of immersive Halloween entertainment and has transformed fall travel into a “must do” for people around the globe. Season after season, the terror has no bounds as Universal Orlando pulls out all of the sinister stops to celebrate Halloween with a fearsome slate of festivities that not only come to life at the award-winning event – but also across the entire destination, from dining to hotel experiences and more.

Additional details about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will be revealed soon.