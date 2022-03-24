LP MOVIE WEEK - Count Down to "Hollywood's Biggest Night" with Movie Club streams, Disney film features, and more — check it out

“Overheard at National Geographic” Wins Award at the Second Annual The Ambies Awards

by | Mar 24, 2022 8:05 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

The Podcast Academy hosted its second annual Awards for Excellence in Audio (The Ambies) and Overheard at National Geographic was one of the winners this year.

Overheard at National Geographic



What’s Happening:

  • Overheard at National Geographic won Best Knowledge, Science, or Tech Podcast for the Second Annual The Ambies Awards.
  • This podcast dives deep into conversations overheard by National Geographic headquarters.
  • They follow explorers, photographers, and scientists to see this beautiful world in a different way.
  • You can check out past episode recaps right here on Laughing Place.

Overheard at National Geographic Hosts:

  • This podcast is hosted by Peter Gruen and Amy Briggs.
  • Peter Gruen is an editor for National Geographic and the co-host of the award-winning podcast Overheard.
  • He began as a staff writer for the magazine in 2003 and has been a part of many stories, including pirates in the Malacca Straits, tyrannosaurs in the Junggar Basin, lost manuscripts in Timbuktu, ship-breakers in Bangladesh, Tuareg rebels in the Aïr Mountains, and Arabian horses in Oman.
  • He is from Fayette County, Georgia and is a graduate of Furman University. His career began as an English teacher in Northern Botswana.
  • Amy Briggs is exclusive editor of National Geographic history magazine and is the co-host of this podcast.
  • She started with National Geographic in 2006 as a book editor and covered a wide range of subjects, including archaeology in the Holy Land, backyard astronomy, and "sea monsters" of the Jurassic.
  • She is also the author of several books, including some of the National Geographic Angry Birds series.
  • She is a graduate of Princeton University and is from New Jersey.

About The Ambies:

  • This show celebrates podcasts as a unique medium for entertainment while storytelling and showing expression.
  • This year's awards highlighted 178 nominees from 25 categories, and the winners were selected by voting members of The Podcast Academy.
  • The evening was hosted by Ross Mathews and Nikki Boyer and was held at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles.
  • This was presented by Wondery with additional supporters which included Audible, Audacy, PRX, Tenderfoot TV, The Hollywood Reporter, Apollo Podcasts, Castbox, Loeb & Loeb and IMDb.

 

 
 
