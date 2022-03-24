Celebrate Disney’s Academy Award Nominations with the Latest Episode of “What’s Up, Disney+”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts celebrate Disney+ Academy Award nominations, hear from the cast of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, and so much more!

What’s Happening:

This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows introducing the show in their finest Oscars attire.

has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows introducing the show in their finest Oscars attire. They go over the various Disney films that are are nominated for an Academy Award this year, including: Luca Encanto Raya and the Last Dragon Cruella Encanto – Music (Original Score) Germaine Franco “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto – Music (Original Song) Lin-Manuel Miranda Free Guy Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Visual Effects Summer of Soul – Documentary Feature West Side Story



Up next, the cast of West Side Story talk about what it was like filming the iconic musical, which is now a Best Picture nominee.

talk about what it was like filming the iconic musical, which is now a Best Picture nominee. Featured are Rita Morena (Valentina), David Alvarez (Bernando), Mike Faist (Riff), Brian D’Arcy James (Officer Krupke), Rachel Zegler (Maria) and Ariana DeBose (Anita).

The awards don’t stop there however, as the cast and crew of various Oscar nominated movies share some special messages including Byron Howard (co-director of Encanto), Jared Bush (writer and co-director of Encanto), Don Hall (co-direct of Raya and the Last Dragon), Carlos Lopez Estrada (co-direct of Raya and the Last Dragon), Enrico Casarosa (director of Luca) and Andrea Warren (producer of Luca).

Following that, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.

And finally, we get a brief look at Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight directly from the cast, including Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly) and Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow).

directly from the cast, including Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly) and Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow). Of course, all of these Oscar nominated films are now available to stream on Disney+.