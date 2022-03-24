Celebrate Disney’s Academy Award Nominations with the Latest Episode of “What’s Up, Disney+”

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts celebrate Disney+ Academy Award nominations, hear from the cast of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, and so much more!
What’s Happening:
- This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode sees hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows introducing the show in their finest Oscars attire.
- They go over the various Disney films that are are nominated for an Academy Award this year, including:
- Luca – Animated Feature Film
- Encanto – Animated Feature Film
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Animated Feature Film
- Cruella – Costume Design and Hair & Makeup Styling
- Encanto – Music (Original Score) Germaine Franco
- “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto – Music (Original Song) Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Free Guy – Visual Effects
- Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Visual Effects
- Summer of Soul – Documentary Feature
- West Side Story – 7 Different Nominations
- Up next, the cast of West Side Story talk about what it was like filming the iconic musical, which is now a Best Picture nominee.
- Featured are Rita Morena (Valentina), David Alvarez (Bernando), Mike Faist (Riff), Brian D’Arcy James (Officer Krupke), Rachel Zegler (Maria) and Ariana DeBose (Anita).
- The awards don’t stop there however, as the cast and crew of various Oscar nominated movies share some special messages including Byron Howard (co-director of Encanto), Jared Bush (writer and co-director of Encanto), Don Hall (co-direct of Raya and the Last Dragon), Carlos Lopez Estrada (co-direct of Raya and the Last Dragon), Enrico Casarosa (director of Luca) and Andrea Warren (producer of Luca).
- Following that, the hosts go over some of the latest news from the world of Disney+.
- And finally, we get a brief look at Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight directly from the cast, including Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight), May Calamawy (Layla El-Faouly) and Ethan Hawke (Arthur Harrow).
- Of course, all of these Oscar nominated films are now available to stream on Disney+.