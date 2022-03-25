Eggstravaganza Beginning March 31st at Disneyland Resort

Are you going to be at Disneyland this spring? If so, you will be able to take part in the tradition of Eggstravaganza. Disney Parks Blog gave us more information to share.

What's Happening:

This will take place March 31st through April 17th, 2022.

There will be a special egg hunt throughout the Disneyland Resort

You are able to purchase a game board and stickers for $9.99 at select merchandise locations throughout the Disneyland Resort.

There will be three different game boards depending on how you want to play. They will be at Disneyland Park, California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney

Once you are ready to start, you'll have fun looking for hidden eggs painted as Disney characters.

These can be on window ledges or in the nook of a doorway.

Once you find each specific egg, you check it off by putting a sticker on the themed Eggstravaganza game board.

Whether you find all the eggs or not, you can return your game board to collect a prize, which is one of the six collectible eggs.

Redemption location include Plaza Point at Disneyland Park, Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure

There is a limit of six game boards per person.

You have until April 30th to turn in your board for a prize.

If you want to do this in Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park, you must have a valid admission ticket and a park reservation.

There's a similar one held at Walt Disney World