Levi’s x “The Simpsons” Collection Celebrates the Iconic Series with Casual, Cool, and Vintage Apparel

Well it looks like the designers at Levi’s have taken a trip to Springfield to find inspiration for a new collection. Levi’s x The Simpsons combines vintage style with the quirky setting of the groundbreaking series for a casual and cool apparel collection that belongs in your wardrobe.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- In the past 30+ years The Simpsons have been entertaining fans on the small screen, but this month they’ve made a move to clothing as part of a new collaboration with Levi’s.
- Launched on March 3rd, the casual fashion brand has mashed up classic Simpsons with their high quality clothing for a throwback collection befitting the Springfield based gang.
- The collaboration is designed to transport fans back to another era while keeping things fresh and stylish for today. These special streetwear-inspired styles feature some of Springfield’s most popular residents:
- Bart
- Lisa
- Milhouse
- Ralph Wiggum
- Mrs. Krabappel
- Otto the Bus driver
- Highlights of the apparel collection include:
- Reversible Puffer Vest
- Indigo denim Levi’s Trucker
- Letterman sweatshirt
- Vintage school uniform-inspired yellow corduroy pants
- Hooded Puffer jacket
- Cotton twill Bucket Hat
- Embroidered Beanies
- Levi’s Sling Bag
- And more
- Levi's X The Simpsons collaboration is available globally now on Levi.com, the Levi’s App, Levi’s retail stores, and select wholesale locations.
- Links to our favorite items can be found below.
Levi's X The Simpsons Cloud Medium Banana Sling – Blue – $40.00
Levi's X The Simpsons Lined Trucker Jacket – Blue – $168.00
Levi's X The Simpsons Long Sleeve T-shirt – Black – $40.00
Levi's X The Simpsons High Loose Corduroy Pants – Yellow – $118.00
Levi's X The Simpsons Reversible Packable Jacket – Multi-color – $198.00
Levi's x The Simpsons Lady Pumas Sweatshirt 1 – $100.00
Levi's X The Simpsons Cozy Puffer Bucket Hat – White – $40.00
Levi's X The Simpsons Oversized Beanie – Blue – $30.00
More of The Simpsons:
- While waiting for your shipment to arrive, catch up on all 32 seasons of The Simpsons now streaming on Disney+!
- Watching season 33 as it airs? Follow along with Mike’s episode recaps and keep tabs on what’s happening with your favorite characters.