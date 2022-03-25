Levi’s x “The Simpsons” Collection Celebrates the Iconic Series with Casual, Cool, and Vintage Apparel

Well it looks like the designers at Levi’s have taken a trip to Springfield to find inspiration for a new collection. Levi’s x The Simpsons combines vintage style with the quirky setting of the groundbreaking series for a casual and cool apparel collection that belongs in your wardrobe.

In the past 30+ years The Simpsons have been entertaining fans on the small screen, but this month they’ve made a move to clothing as part of a new collaboration with Levi’s

Highlights of the apparel collection include: Reversible Puffer Vest Indigo denim Levi’s Trucker Letterman sweatshirt Vintage school uniform-inspired yellow corduroy pants Hooded Puffer jacket Cotton twill Bucket Hat Embroidered Beanies Levi’s Sling Bag And more

Levi's X The Simpsons Cloud Medium Banana Sling – Blue – $40.00

Levi's X The Simpsons Lined Trucker Jacket – Blue – $168.00

Levi's X The Simpsons Long Sleeve T-shirt – Black – $40.00

Levi's X The Simpsons High Loose Corduroy Pants – Yellow – $118.00

Levi's X The Simpsons Reversible Packable Jacket – Multi-color – $198.00

Levi's x The Simpsons Lady Pumas Sweatshirt 1 – $100.00

Levi's X The Simpsons Cozy Puffer Bucket Hat – White – $40.00

Levi's X The Simpsons Oversized Beanie – Blue – $30.00

