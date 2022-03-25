New Disney Inspired Scented Candles

If you want to take a piece of Walt Disney World home with you, perhaps these scented candles around your house will do just that. Disney Parks TikTok just shared what will be available.

What's Happening:

You will be able to light up your home decor with these magic scented candles that are reminiscent of some of your favorite Disney movies and attractions.

One of the designs is of a poison apple. This candle with a spiced apple scent will make you think there was a pie baking.

The castle candle smells exactly like an enchanted floral garden.

The Haunted Mansion

For those who love Winnie the Pooh, you'll be able to smell Pooh's honey pot in this candle.

You can see the video below.

Shopping:

There are many gift shops with souvenirs all around the Walt Disney World Resort. A few guests’ favorites are:

At Disney Springs

Emporium at Magic Kingdom

Over at EPCOT

If you love Christmas all year around, you will want to see Disney's Days of Christmas at Disney Springs. It is Christmas every day of the year here, and you can enjoy all of the magical Christmas offerings.