New Disney Inspired Scented Candles

If you want to take a piece of Walt Disney World home with you, perhaps these scented candles around your house will do just that. Disney Parks TikTok just shared what will be available.
What's Happening:
- You will be able to light up your home decor with these magic scented candles that are reminiscent of some of your favorite Disney movies and attractions.
- One of the designs is of a poison apple. This candle with a spiced apple scent will make you think there was a pie baking.
- The castle candle smells exactly like an enchanted floral garden.
- The Haunted Mansion inspired candle will allow you to take home one of the 999 happy haunts.
- For those who love Winnie the Pooh, you'll be able to smell Pooh's honey pot in this candle.
- You can see the video below.
@disneyparks
Wow, now these make scents 🕯#Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #Candle #ScentedCandle #Light #Scent #Magic
Shopping:
- There are many gift shops with souvenirs all around the Walt Disney World Resort. A few guests’ favorites are:
- At Disney Springs, World of Disney is the largest Disney Character Store in the world. The shop is a giant space that is sectioned off into different areas, and you will be able to find pretty much any Disney item.
- Emporium at Magic Kingdom is very popular. If you are looking to shop on Main Street, U.S.A., there are several different rooms that each have lots of merchandise. Magic bands, t-shirts, accessories, etc.
- Over at EPCOT, Creation Shop is the newest gift shop to open. There's a large variety of merchandise, and much of it is inspired by Mickey Mouse. It is a bright and open store with glass walls that allow natural sunlight to come in. Also, notice the murals and different artwork around the store.
- If you love Christmas all year around, you will want to see Disney's Days of Christmas at Disney Springs. It is Christmas every day of the year here, and you can enjoy all of the magical Christmas offerings.