New “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games today released “Darkness is Rising,” a new villain focused trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
What’s Happening:
- This is going to launch on April 5th, 2022.
- It will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.
- It is said to be the biggest, most visually striking Lego Star Wars game yet.
- This is available now for digital pre-order. If you pre-order the game, you will receive early access to the Trooper Character Pack on launch day.
- It will be available a month after the launch for those who purchase the character collection (season pass with all seven character packs).
- If you purchase digital, you can also unlock the classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character, which is not available for purchase à la carte.
- If you want to purchase the physical version of the deluxe edition, it will include an exclusive Lego Star Wars minifigure, Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk.
- A trailer has been released and gives a look at the dark side of the force. It will feature Saga Villains from all nine films. You can view the official trailer below.
Characters:
- Gamers will be tested to join the Dark Side, and many villains, such as Emperor Palpatine, will be overseeing the Saga. You don't want to test Emperor Palpatine. He is extremely powerful and dangerous.
- General Grievous is a four-armed droid and is a very powerful presence. His ability to handle four lightsabers at the same time is quite a challenge to those battling him.
- Darth Maul is a popular part of the Sith and is strong on the dark side.
- Kylo Ren tries to follow the villains who have come before him and learn from their ways.
- Boba Fett is a legendary bounty hunter. You will never know what he has planned.
- And last but not least, of course, is Darth Vader. One of the most popular powers on the dark side, his fearful appearance and skills rule the galaxy.
- These are just some of the villains you will see across the galaxy on your journey.