New “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games today released “Darkness is Rising,” a new villain focused trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

What’s Happening:

This is going to launch on April 5th, 2022.

It will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

It is said to be the biggest, most visually striking Lego Star Wars game yet.

This is available now for digital pre-order. If you pre-order the game, you will receive early access to the Trooper Character Pack on launch day.

It will be available a month after the launch for those who purchase the character collection (season pass with all seven character packs).

If you purchase digital, you can also unlock the classic Obi-Wan Kenobi

If you want to purchase the physical version of the deluxe edition, it will include an exclusive Lego Star Wars minifigure, Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk.

A trailer has been released and gives a look at the dark side of the force. It will feature Saga Villains from all nine films. You can view the official trailer below.

Characters: