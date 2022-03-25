runDisney Teases “Frozen” Themed Virtual Race Series This Summer

The official runDisney Twitter has teased the theme for their upcoming summer virtual race series, apparently themed to all things Frozen.

What’s Happening:

The official runDisney Twitter account has teased a slew of new Frozen virtual races set to be released this summer, as part of a virtual race series.

The tweet also promises a more formal announcement on Monday, March 28th, about the upcoming Summer Virtual Series.

The runDisney virtual races allow participants to track their own times and completion is based on the honor system. Once runners complete their run, they must visit a special finisher website to submit their finish time and download their race certificates. Participants will receive their medals in the mail at the physical address they submit during the event registration process. Medals will be shipped at the conclusion of the event completion time frame.

Last summer, runDisney revealed a new virtual series themed to The Lion King.

Frozen-fever is still apparently in season, and has been since the Walt Disney Animation Studios film was released in 2013. Since then, seasonal celebrations have taken place at Disney parks, and live shows and attractions have also been introduced. The film spawned a sequel as well as a Broadway adaptation and continues to entertain and delight almost 10 years after it was introduced to the world and became a global phenomenon. Again, specifics are unknown at this time regarding the Frozen themed races, but more details have been promised to be revealed on Monday, March 28th.