New Hotel Added To Early Theme Park Entry at Walt Disney World

Last year, Walt Disney World rolled out Early Theme Park Entry. This is a perk for Walt Disney World Resort Hotel guests to be able to enter each of the parks 30 minutes early before opening. A new hotel has now made its way onto the list of eligible resorts.

What's Happening:

The Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista is a new hotel located about half a mile from Disney Springs

This resort has not opened yet, but a few months ago they did start accepting reservations on and after October 27th.

It looks like those staying at this resort will be able to take advantage of the early theme park entry as it has officially been added to Disney's list of participating locations.

About Early Theme Park Entry:

You must have valid theme park admission and MagicBand, Key to the World Card or Disney MagicMobile pass. Guests without the Park Hopper Option or Park Hopper Plus Option must spend the day at the same park where they’d like to enjoy the Early Theme Park Entry.

Not every Walt Disney World attraction will be available during Early Theme Park Entry. Available attractions are subject to change without notice.

Available Attractions at Magic Kingdom:

Available Attractions at EPCOT:

Available Attractions at Disney's Hollywood Studios:

Available Attractions at Disney's Animal Kingdom: