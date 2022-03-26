New Pricing Tier Coming to Southwest Airlines

When families are planning their Walt Disney World vacation, figuring out how they're going to get to Florida is a major part of that. Orlando International Airport is the most popular airport to fly into, and Disney has a partnership with Southwest Airlines.

What's Happening:

Southwest Airlines recently announced a new ticket option that is coming soon.

They announced they will be adding a new fair category and the new ticket will be a step up from the airlines' low-cost tickets.

The new fair option is called Wanna Get Away Plus. This will offer passengers additional perks like increased rapid reward points and eight points per dollar with the ability to transfer eligible unused flight credits to another customer.

In addition to that, Southwest will offer customers with Wanna Get Away Plus a seat on a different flight on the same travel day with no extra charge. That is if a seat is available between the same cities, or on same-day standby if flights are full.

According to the Washington Post

The Anytime category will receive perks like Priority Lane access and early bird check-in.

If you're wondering what the least expensive tier is, It's The Wanna Get Away category, and this will not change.

Southwest has not shared when this category will be offered, but guests can find a full list of features on their website.

