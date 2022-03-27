New Teaser for Hulu’s “Candy” Released During Oscars on ABC

Hulu released a teaser for the upcoming limited series Candy, which premiered on ABC during the Oscars.

What’s Happening:

Hulu subscribers can take a peek at the upcoming limited series Candy , starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey.

, starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey. The ad first aired during the 94th Academy Awards and the show starts streaming on Monday, May 9th.

Rounding out the cast are Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza.

The creative team behind The Act (Robin Veith and Nick Antosca) are behind the project, working as executive producers.

(Robin Veith and Nick Antosca) are behind the project, working as executive producers. Additional executive producers include Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Michael Uppendahl, and Alex Hedlund.

The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.

About “Candy” on Hulu:

“Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.”