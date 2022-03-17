Hulu Releases Teaser and First Look Images for “Candy”

Hulu has revealed the first teaser and two first look images for their upcoming limited series, Candy, starring Jessica Biel.

What’s Happening:

is Candy Montgomery, a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results. The series stars Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza.

Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith ( Mad Men , The Act ) wrote the pilot script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca ( The Act , Brand New Cherry Flavor ) will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple ( The Sinner , Cruel Summer ) will serve as executive producers for Iron Ocean.

, ) wrote the pilot script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca ( , ) will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund. Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple ( , ) will serve as executive producers for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl ( Fargo , American Crime Story : Impeachment ) directed the pilot and will executive produce. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers.

, ) directed the pilot and will executive produce. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers. The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.

Candy will premiere on Hulu Monday, May 9th, kicking off a five-night event leading up to the finale on Friday, May 13th.

Interestingly, HBO Max is also developing a series about Candy Montgomery