First Teaser from “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 Released Ahead of Oscars Ad-Spot Featuring Amy Schumer

Hulu released the first teaser for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, featuring guest star Amy Schumer.

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building starts streaming on Tuesday, June 28th.

The teaser also shows another new cast member, Cara Delevingn

Only Murders in the Building was co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as writers and executive producers.

About “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2:

“Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.”