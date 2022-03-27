First Teaser from “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 Released Ahead of Oscars Ad-Spot Featuring Amy Schumer

Hulu released the first teaser for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, featuring guest star Amy Schumer.
What’s Happening:
- Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building starts streaming on Tuesday, June 28th.
- Ahead of its TV debut during the 94th Academy Awards on ABC, Hulu has released a teaser for the upcoming season which includes a guest role for Oscars co-host Amy Schumer.
- The teaser also shows another new cast member, Cara Delevingn
- Only Murders in the Building was co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, who also serve as writers and executive producers.
- Additional executive producers include co-stars Martin Short, Selena Gomez, plus Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.
About “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2:
- “Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.”
