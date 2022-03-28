Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain Closed Today Due to Inclement Weather

A large storm made its way through Southern California today, with more rainfall expected this evening. Due to the inclement weather, two popular SoCal theme parks didn’t open for the day or plan to close.
What’s Happening:
- Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain announced via their Twitter accounts that they will be closing early or closed today, March 28th, due to inclement weather.
- At Knott’s Berry Farm, the park will close at 5:00 PM, however select Marketplace locations outside the park will remain open until 8:00 PM.
- Six Flags Magic Mountain did not open today and will remain closed all day. Tickets purchased for today will be valid any other regular operating day in 2022.
- Most attractions at the two parks would not be able to operate in rainy or stormy situations, and the crowd levels would likely be so low that it doesn’t justify being open.
- Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure remain open, as they usually do in the rainy weather, due to having more indoor attractions.
- Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain both anticipate reopening tomorrow, March 29th.