Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain Closed Today Due to Inclement Weather

A large storm made its way through Southern California today, with more rainfall expected this evening. Due to the inclement weather, two popular SoCal theme parks didn’t open for the day or plan to close.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Magic Mountain announced via their Twitter accounts that they will be closing early or closed today, March 28th, due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather, #KnottsBerryFarm will be closing at 5:00pm today (Monday, March 28). The California Marketplace will remain open. pic.twitter.com/nMxHXW7Sdz — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) March 28, 2022

At Knott’s Berry Farm, the park will close at 5:00 PM, however select Marketplace locations outside the park will remain open until 8:00 PM.

Six Flags Magic Mountain did not open today and will remain closed all day. Tickets purchased for today will be valid any other regular operating day in 2022.

Due to inclement weather, the park will be closed today March 28, 2022. Tickets purchased for today will be valid any other regular operating day in 2022.



For additional operating days and times visit https://t.co/AmDbTQQltK. — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) March 28, 2022